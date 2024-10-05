An electric vehicle charges into second spot in best-selling new car table in Spain, for first time ever

Motor Channel Madrid Saturday, 5 October 2024, 22:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Dacia Sandero is the model that continues to lead the field as the best-selling car in Spain after clocking up 2,649 unit sales (up 93.1%), surpassing the Tesla Model 3 in the ranking for the month of September, although this electric vehicle (EV) has managed to climb to second place in the table ahead of the Renault Clio. This is a first for an electric vehicle in Spain.

As for Toyota, this manufacturer remains for another month as the best-selling marque in Spain with 6,735 units sold (+17.2%), according to data from vehicle manufacturers (Anfac), dealers (Faconauto) and vendors (Ganvam) associations published on Monday.

Completing the list of the top three best-selling brands in the ninth month of this year are Renault with 5,434 units (+47.3%) and Volkswagen with 4,769 units (+16.6%). They are followed by Hyundai at 4,755 units (+32.3%), and Kia, which was the fifth best-selling brand of the month with 4,168 units (down 9.7%).

Closing out the ranking for the ten most popular brands in Spain are, in order, Seat (4,090 units), Dacia (4,086 units), Mercedes (3,633), BMW (3,468) and Peugeot (3,185).

In the first nine months of the year, Toyota is also the brand that registered the most vehicle sales in Spain with a total of 69,451 cars, followed by Volkswagen (48,574 units), Seat (48,187 units), Hyundai (47,641 units) and Renault (44,355 units).

The sixth best-selling brand in Spain this year was Kia (44,207 units), followed by Peugeot (40,526), Dacia (39,398), Mercedes (34,687) and BMW (32,439).

Dacia Sandero retains its crown

Dacia's Sandero was the best-selling passenger car in September 2024, maintaining its crown as the most sold model in Spain with a total of 2,649 units, up 93.1% year-on-year. The surprise, however, comes from the American electric car brand Tesla, which had its Model 3 take second place in the Spanish market for September.

So, the Tesla Model 3, top-seller in the EV list and second in the overall list for the highest number of new car registrations in Spain in September 2024, with 2,221 units (up 4,254.9% year-on-year). The Renault Clio completed the podium with 1,662 cars registered, 76.1% more than in the same month of 2023.

Completing the top five5 are the Toyota C-HR (1,645 units) and a year-on-year increase of 15.4% and the Hyundai Tucson (1,379 units and up 28.5%).

The Peugeot 2008 (1,351 units), the Kia Sportage (1,332), the Toyota Yaris Cross (1,326), the Austral (1,322) and the Ibiza (1,306) complete the top ten best-selling models in September.

In the year to date, the Dacia Sandero is the best-selling car in Spain with 24,026 units sold (+22.2%), while the Toyota Corolla is in second place for yet another month with 16,700 units (+18.6%) and the Seat Ibiza comes third with 16,280 units, up 32.3%.

Rounding out the top ten best-selling cars in the domestic market in the first nine months of the year are the Hyundai Tucson (15,812 units), the Seat Arona (15,693), the MG ZS (15,004), the Renault Clio (14,378), the Kia Sportage (13,858), the Peugeot 2008 (13,741) and the Nissan Qashqai (13,111).