Benidorm set to become 'Manhattan of the Mediterranean' with tallest residential skyscraper in Europe

The silhouette of the future TM Tower skyscraper, drawn at night by drones in Benidorm.

José Luis Fernández Alicante Monday, 22 September 2025, 18:54 Share

Benidorm, one of the favourite resorts for British holidaymakers in Spain, keeps growing its reputation as the 'Manhattan of the Mediterranean' with a new skyscraper - the tallest in Europe for residential use, with 243 metres and 64 floors.

The developer of the TM Tower - the TM Grupo Inmobiliario - has presented it as a "turning point in European residential architecture".

The projected investment for this building is around 140 million euros. and its construction will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the popular holiday resort. The project has generated immediate media and commercial interest, resulting in the pre-sale of 25% of the homes.

Two prestigious studios will work on the project: BakPak Architects and GEA Architects. The design is inspired by the shape of a marine coral, with which the promoter seeks to pay homage to the Mediterranean and the "DNA of Benidorm".

TM Tower will have a highly rigid reinforced concrete structure, tested to ensure safety and comfort by the Polytechnic University of Madrid. The tower will be equipped with seven ultra-fast elevators, capable of reaching six metres per second, offering residents a metropolitan experience.

The presentation event culminated with a show of drones that illuminated the sky of Benidorm with the silhouette of TM Tower. The event, hosted by journalist María Fuster, brought together around 400 attendees, including local and regional authorities, institutional representatives, clients, suppliers, collaborators and the media.

Zoom Virtual simulation of the future skyscraper. ABC

Located on Benidorm's Poniente beach, TM Tower will offer 260 homes with between one and four bedrooms, as well as more than 10,000 square metres of communal areas: heated swimming pools, a gym, a cinema, sports areas and a skybar on the 63rd floor with an astronomical observatory, developed in collaboration with the Museo Didáctico e Interactivo de Ciencias Jesús Carnicer (MUDIC).

The presentation event began with an inspirational video about Benidorm and the history of TM Grupo Inmobiliario, followed by speeches from company president Ángeles Serna and general director Pablo Serna. Both highlighted the importance of TM Tower as a symbol of the future of the Mediterranean and a milestone for the company and the internationalisation of the Spanish brand.

"This milestone is part of the path we have been building in the Poniente area over the last decade. After emblematic projects such as Sunset Dreams, Sunset Waves, Sunset Cliffs, Sunset Sailors and Eagle Tower, today we take another step forward with TM Tower, which emerges as the finishing touch to this skyline, making it a European and global benchmark," Pablo Serna stated.

Mayor of Benidorm Toni Pérez closed the presentation by highlighting the town's potential to attract investment and generate employment and well-being. He also stressed that this new tower, like those previously built by TM, promotes vertical urban planning, which has been a hallmark of Benidorm for almost seven decades.

Work on TM Tower has already begun and the homes are scheduled to be ready in the last four months of 2028.