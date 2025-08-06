Boy dies after falling from cliff while playing with friend in Spain

Helena Rodríguez Cantabria Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 13:25 Share

A 12-year-old boy died in the early hours on Wednesday, 6 August, after suffering a serious chest injury due to a 20-metre fall from a cliff in the municipality of Castro in the region of Cantabria in the north of Spain. The youngster, originally from the Basque Country, was playing with a friend, when he fell. He was pronounced dead shortly after his transfer to the Hospital de Valdecilla in Santander.

Around 9.45pm on Tuesday night, a resident of the Cotolino area reported that he coud hear cries for help coming from the cliffs. The 112 emergency services immediately activated the rescue protocol. A large deployment was mobilised to the scene: a civil protection team, the Local Police, firefighters, DYA rescue boats and Red Cross personnel.

Herido rescatado y evacuado en helicóptero de @salvamentogob para atención en centro hospitalario. pic.twitter.com/dhqAStTSbW — DYA Cantabria (@DYACantabria) August 5, 2025

The victim fell in an area that was very difficult to access both by sea and on foot, so it was necessary to mobilise the Helimer maritime rescue helicopter of the Cantabrian regional government. With the combined efforts of all the emergency personnel, it was possible to reach the boy, who had sustained a severe blow to the chest. A doctor gave him initial assistance and managed to stabilise him. Subsequently, he was lifted onto a stretcher to the aircraft using a cable.

Once at Seve Ballesteros Airport, an advanced life support ambulance transported the minor to the Hospital Marqués de Valdecilla, where he died shortly afterwards. The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the tragic accident.

Unprotected section

The Cotolino area is one of the most popular spots on the coast for visitors from the Basque Country, given its proximity to Brazomar beach. The fall of the 12-year-old boy happened from a part of the cliff that lacks protective barriers.

Zoom The Castro cliffs where the tragic accident happened. Sergio García

The tragic accident has shocked the people of Cantabria and Castro town hall decreed a minute of silence at 12pm on Wednesday. The municipal extended their "most sincere condolences to the boy's family".