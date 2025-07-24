Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

José Roldán after winning the World Baker 2025 title in Brazil. ABC
Food and drink

The master baker from Spain who has been judged 'best in the world'

José Roldán learned the trade from his parents and is now in charge of a family business which opened in 1919

Laura Pintos

Cordoba

Thursday, 24 July 2025, 20:42

Spanish master baker José Roldán won the World Baker 2025 award in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, 21 July. The UIBC (international union of bakers and confectioners) title is given to a proven expert in the field every year.

Roldán learned the trade in his family's bakery in Cordoba. He then inherited the business, open since 1919, which he now manages, while also working as an international tutor.

Roldán studied in international schools in Spain, France and Switzerland. Later, he studied Economics at the University of Cordoba to "contribute to the strategic vision of the business".

Throughout his career, he has received several awards, including the Cup Louis in 2007, specifically in the team and pastries categories; best artisan baker in Spain in 2015; world bakery champion in Rimini in 2021; and recognition for innovation at Madrid Fusión in 2024.

During the competition in Brazil, Roldán faced contenders from France, Germany, Iceland, Taiwan and Brazil.

"This award is an honour, but also a commitment: to continue working with honesty and pride within this profession that I love so much," he said.

