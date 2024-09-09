EU backtracks and re-imposes restrictions on carrying liquids in hand luggage on flights

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Travels

The European Commission has decided that even at airports where the new high-tech scanners have been installed the old regulations will be reinstated

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Monday, 9 September 2024, 13:24

So-called explosives detection systems for cabin baggage (EDSCB) with X-ray technology are being installed at airports around the world and in Europe, scanning hand luggage and displaying images of the objects in three dimensions. Until Sunday 1 September, at airports with this system, passengers could carry containers of liquids larger than 100ml in their hand luggage without having to remove them and display them in a separate tray at the security controls.

However, the European Commission has backed down on this and announced that from 1 September 2024, the previous 100 ml regulation would be back in force in Europe.

Why? The Commission pointed out that the EDSCB technology needs to be reviewed and its performance analysed. It said that this precautionary measure is due to a "temporary technical issue".

So what should we do now?

Regardless of the airport and the screening system used in the boarding area, passengers who wish to carry liquids, gels or aerosols in their hand luggage must continue to use containers of no more than 100 ml, and which together do not total more than one litre. They will also have to present them outside the suitcase in a clear see-through plastic bag.

Aena modernisation projects

Spain's OCU organisation of consumers and users has pointed out that national airport operator Aena plans to modernise Spanish airports by installing three types of equipment.

These would be the aforementioned special scanners or EDSCB systems; baggage belts that allow the separation of suspicious and non-suspect bags automatically, as well as the automatic placement and return of trays, and remote inspection systems to be able to inspect the baggage, being physically separated from the suspicious bag.

According to the OCU, it is a five-year plan, which will begin with the airports of Madrid (Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas), Barcelona (El Prat) and Palma de Mallorca, which have the highest passenger traffic.

