Autónomos stop hiring new staff for autumn It's the latest indicator that economic growth in the next few months will be weaker

Nine out of ten self-employed traders have said they have no plans to take on extra staff before the end of the year, in the latest indication that economic growth in autumn will be weaker. In a survey of 'autónomos', respondents said global uncertainty combined with the need to pay back Covid-19 loans was holding them back.