Young woman in Mercadona checkout queue asks another shopper to pay for a carton of milk, and the request ends with a surprising outcome

Inés Romero Madrid Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 18:09 Share

Can you imagine going to the supermarket and realising that you don't have your wallet or purse just as you are about to pay? Although it is not a common occurrence, anyone can slip up. This is exactly what Carolina Cazadora said had happened to her.

The young woman went to a Mercadona store in Spain to buy a carton of milk for her brother. However, she said was unable to make the purchase because she didn't have any money with her.

Faced with this issue, the young woman asked another lady in the queue if she would buy the milk for her. "I'm sorry, I forgot my money. It's for my brother, please. He hasn't eaten anything today," she said. However, she did not convince the lady, who bluntly replied: "No, no, no. Ask someone else for it."

A little disappointed, Carolina decided to ask another woman she met in the queue.

TikToker Carolina Cazadora explained the same thing to the second woman, but this time she received a positive response. And what happened next left the kind-hearted shopper speechless.

Without the elderly woman noticing, Carolina told the cashier at Mercadona that she was going to pay for the entire purchase. "With a card, please," she said and paid for both the carton of milk and the entire grocery basket of the woman who offered helped her.

When the kind-hearted shopper took out her purse, the supermarket employee told her that the young woman had already paid. "I don't understand," said the elderly woman in response.

A few minutes later, Carolina met up with her and clarified. "It was because you wanted to help me. Because you said 'yes', I decided to help you instead," she explained.