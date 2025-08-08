Hotel guest arrested for leaving without paying bill of more than 17,000 euros in Ibiza

The arrest of the man who fled without paying for his stay at a hotel in Ibiza.

A Senegalese man was arrested on Monday, 4 August, for leaving a well-known hotel in the city centre of Ibiza without paying the whopping bill of more than 17,600 euros.

The National Police launched an investigation into his 'free' stay over several weeks in June. According to the unit against specialised and violent crime (Udev), the detainee had initially been making payments, but the hotel started receiving bank notifications referring to payment returns at one point. It was then that the legal representative of the hotel establishment filed a complaint for fraud at the police station.

The police identified and located the guest in another hotel in Sant Antoni, where he was preparing to leave for Paris. Among his belongings, they found documents which turned out to be fake.