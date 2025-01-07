Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of a National Police patrol car in Benidorm. ABC
Man arrested in Benidorm for forcing a woman to pay rent with sexual services
Man arrested in Benidorm for forcing a woman to pay rent with sexual services

Once the victim moved in, she was told she needed to perform the acts as a form of payment but she refused and was allegedly asssaulted when she tried to leave

David Maroto

Valencia

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 15:59

National Police officers on the Costa Blanca have arrested a 38-year-old Spanish man for allegedly forcing a woman to pay rent with sexual services in Benidorm.

Police started investigating the individual after the victim reported having been tricked into being sexually exploited, and subsequently assaulted when trying to recover her belongings. This allegedly occurred after she rented a room in the same house where the suspect was living.

The woman was included in a social media messaging group by a friend, with the aim of helping her find a room to rent. Once the contract was formalised, with a monthly fee of 300 euros, the victim moved into the house shared with a man and another woman. Once there, the man told her she needed to perform sexual services as a form of payment. The woman refused and left the room, leaving her belongings behind.

When she returned to collect her personal belongings, the man prevented her from entering the house. She eventually managed to enter and discovered that the lock to her room had been forced open and 200 euros were missing, according to investigators.

When she tried to leave with her belongings, the man allegedly threatened and assaulted her, hitting her on the head, arms and back. He then tried to take her mobile phone and took other belongings, according to investigators. Officers arrested the suspect who was transferred to a National Police station in Benidorm.

The National Police force has reminded people about the importance of taking precautions when formalising rental contracts and verifying the reliability of the people with whom they are going to share housing. It is also recommended that those seeking rentals on social media and in messaging groups take measures to protect their integrity and personal property. If there are any signs of exploitation or risk, it is essential to report the situation immediately.

Anonymous and confidential reports can be made through the official website www.policia.es, and any complaint can also be made in person, by telephone or through the online forms available on the same website.

