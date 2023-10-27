Application period opens for Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people

Europa Press Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

Eligible people can now apply for 2023-2024 season Imserso trips – Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people. There are a total of 886,269 places up for grabs, some 70,000 more than last year.

Applications started being accepted on Thursday 26 October in the regions of Aragon, Asturias, Castilla La Mancha, Catalonia, Galicia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, La Rioja, Navarre and the Basque Country. Tomorrow, on Saturday 28 October, those in Andalucía, Cantabria, Castile and Leon, Valencia, Extremadura, Madrid, Melilla and Murcia will be able to apply.

During October about 200,000 letters have been sent every day, to a total of 2,697,264 addresses that will reach a potential 4,219,157 beneficiaries during the month. Participants can book their trips to destinations through the official Imserso website (www.turismosocial.com) with their ID card and accreditation code or at any of the authorised travel agencies with just their ID card.

"The Imserso tourism programme contributes to active ageing and the promotion of an active lifestyles, while favouring intergenerational solidarity, generating employment and economic activity and favouring inter-territorial solidarity through travel between different regions," the Ministry said.

Destinations and prices

Prices for this season vary according to the destination and the number of nights (between three and nine) and range from 124 euros to 435 euros.

In Spain's coastal area, stays in Andalucía, Catalonia, Murcia and Valencia (with transport included) cost 290.07 euros for nine nights and 228.93 euros for seven nights. If transport is not included, nine nights are offered for 253.65 euros and seven nights for 210.72 euros.

For the islands, trips to the Balearic Islands (with transport) cost 331.49 euros and 267.63 euros for stays of nine and seven nights, respectively, while without transport the price is 253.77 euros and 210.47 euros.

As for the Canary Islands, nine-night stays (transport included) cost 435.95 euros and seven-night stays cost 355.30 euros. Without transport, travel to the archipelago will cost 253.65 euros and 210.39 euros, respectively.

For getaway tourism, the prices are as follows: Cultural tours (five nights and 293.16 euros), nature tourism (four nights and 286.82 euros), province capitals (three nights and 124.68 euros) and Ceuta or Melilla (four nights and 286.82 euros).