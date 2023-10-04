Everything you need to know about Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people

Colpisa Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

The marketing of Imserso trips – Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people – for the 2023-2024 season will begin from 26 October, with a total of 886,269 places up for grabs, some70,000 more than last year.

On 26 October, sales will begin in the regions of Aragon, Asturias, Castilla La Mancha, Catalonia, Galicia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, La Rioja, Navarre and the Basque Country. Two days later, on 28 October, those in Andalucía, Cantabria, Castile and Leon, Valencia, Extremadura, Madrid, Melilla and Murcia will also be able to access the new programme.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, letters will be sent out from this Wednesday to confirm the accreditation with which people will be able to book trips for the upcoming season. Around 200,000 letters will be sent every day, to a total of 2,697,264 addresses that will reach a potential 4,219,157 beneficiaries during the month of October.

Participants will be able to book their trips to destinations through the website (www.turismosocial.com) with their ID card and accreditation code or at any of the authorised travel agencies with just their ID card.

"The Imserso tourism programme contributes to active ageing and the promotion of an active lifestyles, while favouring intergenerational solidarity, generating employment and economic activity and favouring inter-territorial solidarity through travel between different regions," the Ministry said.

The new programme includes a price increase of 7.5% and 70,000 new places, making a total of 886,269, with a 14% higher budget, of some 300 million euros, among other new features. The programme will run from 1 September 2023 to 31 August 2024.

The Imserso trips are being massively expanded from the previous 18 provinces to cover all of Spain. There will be ten new cultural circuits, 19 new nature routes (Sierra Nevada, Cañón del Río Lobos, etc.) and an increase in the number of places in single-occupancy rooms (from 2% to 10%). And more than 1,000 places will be reserved for itineraries with literary, musical, theatrical or gastronomic cultural themes in areas of special cultural interest in Spain.

Imserso trips, operating under a new tender from a tour operator, will also include improvements such as electronic registration so that users can be accredited at the accommodation simply by showing their identity document.