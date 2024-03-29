Vehicle passengers risk copping a hefty fine if they do any these things on Spain's roads

Daniela Londoño Friday, 29 March 2024, 22:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

It is easy to think that when it comes to receiving fines from Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) they are all to do with bad behaviour on the part of drivers on the roads. Not respecting safety limits, ignoring traffic signs, not having the ITV vehicle inspection test in order, among many other things. However, we rarely consider how passengers could be at fault, and be handed a fine. Those travelling inside a vehicle, even if they are not the ones driving it, still have a part to play to keep everyone safe.

Why? According to the DGT a passenger may do something that could affect driving safety. Therefore, the person behind the wheel may suddenly be distracted and commit a road offence. As a result, the DGT is issuing a warning to passengers to understand their responsibilities and alerting people to the following situations which could potentially result in fines of up to 500 euros.

- Distracting the driver: Driver concentration is one of the most important things for road safety. Therefore, any action that contributes to the driver becoming distracted could be fatal for both. Hence, the DGT dishes out considerable penalties.

- Kissing or arguing with the driver: In line with the above, the driver must be able to drive in calm conditions. Therefore, actions that involve the driver taking his or her eyes off the road, or fixing his or her attention on a heated conversation could land you in trouble. Other acts, such as inappropriately touching the driver, are also punishable by fines of between 100 and 500 euros.

- Use of the seat belt: The use of this safety feature is indisputable for any of the occupants of the car. It does not matter if it is a front passenger or a back passenger, each person must wear their seatbelt and keep it fastened throughout the journey. Failure to comply with this rule can lead to fines of up to 200 euros and points deducted from the driving licence.

- Proper posture in the car: It may seem minor, but incorrect posture such as placing your feet on the dashboard or not sitting correctly, carries risks. In the case of collisions or hard braking, poor posture could lead to serious injuries that would not occur in normal circumstances. In these cases, the DGT can impose fines ranging from 80 to 100 euros.

- Throwing objects from the car: Throwing any object or item out of the car, when the car is in motion, poses a serious risk to other road users. In addition, it can cause collisions and accidents, as the speed of the vehicle is a sufficient variable to generate a serious impact between the thrown object and other items. The DGT can fine you up to 500 euros, and deduct points from the driving licence.