The president of Algiers, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. EFE
Algeria relaxes trade block on Spain
Politics

Algeria relaxes trade block on Spain

The Algerian central bank has lifted the restrictions it imposed two years ago on Spanish trade. This is a further step in the thawing of tension between the two countries

Miguel Ángel Alfonso

Madrid

Friday, 8 November 2024, 17:28

The Algerian central bank has lifted the restrictions it imposed two years ago on Spanish trade. This is a further step in the thawing of tension between the two countries after Algiers blocked its relations with Spain in response to the diplomatic crisis following Madrid's historic turnaround on self-government for the Western Sahara, which Algeria saw as Spain changing allegiance to supporting neighbour and rival Morocco.

In January, Algerian authorities unblocked the import of Spanish poultry products, which was interpreted as a first step towards normality. In practice, this decision opens trade in other products.

The other side of the coin is the relationship between France and Algeria; the latter will apply the restrictions that weighed on Spain after Emmanuel Macron's government started to get close to Morocco.

