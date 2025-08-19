Health alert due to presence of bacteria in several batches of cheeses from France sold in Spain

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 15:29 Share

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has sent out information regarding the alert for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in several brie and camembert cheeses from France that have been distributed in Andalucía, among other regions of the country. Aesab has become aware of the distribution in Spain of a new type of cheese, 'Brie Meule', weighing one kilogram and with different expiry dates. In addition, the batches concerned have been extended to include camembert cheeses.

As a result, one of the products affected is the cheese Camembert du Caractere Vieux Porche which has a best-before date of 15/08/25 and 27/08/25, with a unit weight of 250 grams. Also affected is Brie Royal Faucon cheese with a best-before date of 01/09/25, weighing 1 kg; and Brie Meule of the Mariotte brand, with the batch number and expiry date: C5169141-18/08/25, C5176121-28/08/25, C5182124-01/09/25, weighing 1 kg each.

According to the information available, the main distribution has been to the Andalucía, Aragon, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Murcia, Valencia and the Basque Country regions, although it cannot be ruled out that there may have been redistribution to other areas.

This health alert is linked to an outbreak of listeriosis in France, where the case is being investigated, according to the agency attached to the ministry of consumer affairs.

Aesan has recommended that people who have products affected by this alert in their homes should refrain from consuming them. In the event of having consumed any of their products and presenting symptoms compatible with listeriosis, such as vomiting, diarrhoea or fever, the safety organisation has advised people to go to a health centre.

In addition, it has suggested that pregnant women consult the agency's own recommendations for consumption during pregnancy regarding important food hygiene practices for pregnant women, as well as a list of foods that should be avoided during pregnancy because they are associated with certain biological hazards, including Listeria monocytogenes.

This information has been passed on to the competent authorities of the regions in Spain through the coordinated rapid information exchange system (Sciri), and to the health alerts and emergencies coordination centre (Ccaes), so that the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels can be verified and the existence of possible cases can be reported.