Common air-conditioning mistakes that bump up your electricity bill: this is how you can save money this summer

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 16:43

The countdown to summer, which automatically implies continuous use of air conditioners, is on. Although the astronomical summer is just around the corner, the heat is already taking centre stage, sweeping across the Iberian Peninsula, with temperatures reaching up to 40C in the Andalucía region in the south of Spain.

Air conditioning has become an indispensable ally in the home. However, improper use of the system can result in a significant increase in energy consumption and, consequently, in higher electricity bills.

For this reason, Mitsubishi Electric - a leader in efficient air conditioning and indoor air quality - has decided to help users avoid the most common mistakes when it comes to using an air conditioner at home, making sure they don't overspend. "In addition to having the most efficient air conditioning, small actions such as adjusting the temperature or checking the filters can make a big difference in the energy consumption. Air conditioning is the best ally for saving energy if you use the right technology and in an intelligent way," say Mitsubishi Electric.

1 Setting the temperature lower than recommended

The first tip is to set the temperature lower than recommended. "One of the most common mistakes is to set the air conditioning at too low a temperature, especially after coming back home to escape outdoor heat. This does not cool the room faster, but it does force the equipment to work harder, increasing energy consumption." What is the ideal temperature in summer? The Japanese company reminds us that, during the summer, the temperature should be between 24 and 26C, as recommended by the institute for energy diversification and savings (IDAE).

2 Continuously switching the equipment on and off

Continuously switching the equipment on and off is another common mistake. Many users believe that switching off the unit when leaving a room and switching it on again when returning is more efficient. "In reality, this generates constant consumption peaks. The optimal way to achieve the greatest energy savings is to leave the air conditioner on so that it works in the most efficient way."

3 Not taking advantage of wi-fi control and smart sensors

The third mistake is related to not taking advantage of wi-fi control and smart sensors. "Ignorance or disuse of features such as wi-fi remote control or presence and temperature sensors leads to less efficient use. Thanks to the wi-fi control built into Mitsubishi Electric air conditioners, the user can set the ideal temperature before arriving home or turn off the air conditioner from anywhere. The system is also compatible with Alexa, which allows the user to prevent switching on and programme the temperature or timing cycles, among other options, through different voice commands addressed to the 'virtual assistant'," says Mitsubishi Electric.

4 Not cleaning filters

Not bothering to clean filters can also have an impact on the bill. "Poor maintenance reduces air conditioning performance. Clogged filters impede air flow and force the system to work harder to reach the desired temperature." To ensure efficiency, filters should be cleaned at least once a month during heavy use, according to the company.

5 Not picking the right location for the unit

The last (but not least) error: not picking the right location for the unit. "Poor installation can also affect performance. The indoor air conditioning unit should be placed in areas where the air is evenly distributed, away from heat sources or air currents. The outdoor unit, on the other hand, should be in a shady place with good ventilation," says Mitsubishi Electric.