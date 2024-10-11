Aemet warns of heavy rain and lower temperatures in Spain: these are the provinces on alert

María Carbajo Madrid Friday, 11 October 2024, 07:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Autumn continues to make its mark in this month of October with the changing weather that characterises the season. So far it has left us with a mixture of warm temperatures on the one hand and, on the other, adverse phenomena such as storm Kirk.

Between sunny spells and scattered showers, it's the time of year when you don't know whether to go out wearing a jacket, a coat, short sleeves, an umbrella or boots.

However, for this Friday 11 October, Spain's state weather agency has issued an important notification that affects a large part of the mainland and which makes it clear what kind of weather we are facing ahead of the weekend.

Heavy rain in Andalucía

The Andalucía region in the south of the country will be the hardest hit by an episode of rain and storms that will put several areas on a yellow or amber alert level.

According to the Aemet forecast, a total of ten provinces will be under weather warnings due to adverse phenomena including rain, storms, wind and high waves.

10/10 18:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por lluvias para mañana en Andalucía . Imagen en vigor a las 18:01 (tabla actualizada haciendo CLIC EN LA IMAGEN), o visite https://t.co/3ce1BF7jDj https://t.co/RJ9EsPbGZn — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 10, 2024

The main focus of the rains will be in the Andalucía region, where the provinces of Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva and Seville will see an amber level alert activated for significant risk.

These areas will experience heavy and persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms that could aggravate the situation.

In addition to these provinces, Jaén, also in Andalucía, will be under a rain warning, while in the rest of the country, Barcelona and Badajoz will be added to the list of provinces affected by rainfall.

Coastal warnings

The situation will also be complicated in Galicia, where La Coruña and Pontevedra will see the waves generate additional danger on their coasts, with warnings for coastal phenomena.

Navarre, meanwhile, will suffer intense gusts of wind on its Cantabrian slope and in the western Pyrenees, which has also activated wind warnings in these areas.

Aemet has explained that this meteorological situation is caused by the approach of an Atlantic squall that deepens in the west of the mainland.

This front will bring overcast skies and precipitation that will move from southwest to northeast, affecting large areas of the country, especially the Atlantic slope and the west of the Cantabrian Sea. Although the rains are expected to reach other areas of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, their impact will be weaker and more scattered.

Falling temperatures

As for temperatures, there will be a decrease in the southwest quadrant, in the interior of the northern third and in the Mediterranean area, while in the rest of the country, as well as in the Canary Islands, a slight increase is forecast.

Minimum temperatures will fall in the northeast and rise in the southwest, with weak frosts expected in the Pyrenees. The provincial capitals with the highest temperatures will be Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with 28C, and Murcia, with 27 degrees.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 10-10-2024 hasta 16-10-2024. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/afCkn5eWsz — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 10, 2024

Finally, winds will blow mainly from the south and east on the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, turning southwest in the western half. Galicia and the eastern Cantabrian Sea will experience the strongest gusts, with special significance in the the Cantabrian and the Pyrenees mountainous areas.