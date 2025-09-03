Aemet warns of dramatic weather split in Spain, ranging from heavy rain to the return of high temperatures in these areas

María Albert Madrid Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 09:53 Share

Some heavy rain has marked the start of this first week of September in several parts of Spain. The entry of a trough has affected a good part of the north, where in the last hours "very strong thunderstorms" have been recorded. However, these will not be the only heavy rain showers we will see this week, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet).

Over the next few hours, the arrival of a new front from the northwest will once again bring rain to the northern third of the Spanish mainland, especially affecting the Galicia region. Although these showerswill not be widespread, they could move until Thursday across the Galician region and the Cantabrian Sea areas, even reaching the Pyrenees and some parts of Catalonia.

Despite this instability, the intense heat will once again be the main feature over the next few days. This Wednesday, the highs are expected to rise again almost across the board, with thermometers that will remain above 35C throughout the day. These increases will also continue throughout the weekend, and will even be noticeable in the nighttime minimum temperatures.

Predicción semanal:



Esta tarde: algún chubasco acompañado de tormenta en Cataluña y Baleares.



De martes a jueves: lluvia en Galicia.



Viernes y fin de semana: predominio de sol sin precipitaciones significativas; el domingo chubascos en el cuadrante noroeste peninsular.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aSlExKSISP — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 1, 2025

More showers and thunderstorms in these areas of Spain due to the arrival of a trough

The arrival of a new trough over northwest Spain will once again mark this Wednesday 3 September. This new front will penetrate Spain throughout the day and, although it will not be as pronounced as the one last Monday, will maintain the instability at least until Thursday.

According to the Aemet, in the coming hours we can expect " cloudy skies extending over Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea with rainfall in Galicia and surrounding areas which, on the coast, may be accompanied by thunderstorms". These rains will be less likely the further east, although they could also reach points in central-northern Spain and even the western Pyrenees.

Rainfall is expected in Galicia, somewhat heavier in the Rias Baixas. In a weaker form, rainfall will also reach regions such as Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country. On Thursday they will reach some points in the northeast, with storms in mountain areas such as the Pyrenees and the Iberian system, as well as Navarre, La Rioja, Aragon, Catalonia and the interior of Castellón.

Looking ahead to Friday, there is still a lot of uncertainty. Everything indicates that the weekend could be marked by this instability again with the entry of a new Atlantic front, which would leave showers in parts of the eastern mainland, as well as in the north-western regions.

High temperatures return to Spain: up to 35C in these regions

The rainfall over the next few days will also be accompanied by a new change in temperatures on the Spanish mainland. After several days with below-normal values and even some cold, today (Wednesday) the maximum temperatures will again rise almost across the board. Throughout the day, the mercury could reach 35C in parts of Andalucía, Murcia, Castile-La Mancha, Valencia and the Ebro valley.

Although thermometers will drop on Thursday in some northern areas, in the rest of the country the heat will continue to be quite noticeable, with higher values in the south and southeast. On Friday, meanwhile, temperatures will rise again across most of Spain, with the exception of the Mediterranean areas.

Throughout the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach around 35C in parts of the Guadalquivir, as well as other areas in the south. Even so, highs in the north will be much milder than in the rest of Spain.

Along with this new increase in maximum temperatures, there will also be a change in nighttime temperatures. These will rise over the next few days, staying close to 20C in central areas and south. In the north these lows could remain close to 10degrees. Likewise, in the Mediterranean areas it will not drop below 23-25C during this period.