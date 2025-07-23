Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aemet warns of arrival of storms and drop in temperatures in Spain: these are the affected areas

The state weather agency has said that temperatures will be up to 10C cooler than usual for this time of year, especially today and Thursday

Patricia Marcos

Madrid

Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 09:19

The hot weather gave much of Spain a break last weekend. The arrival of a front to the Spanish mainland from the northwest caused a drop in thermometers that will continue this week, despite the slight rise in temperatures in the first few days.

As reported by the state meteorological agency (Aemet) on its social media networks, various air masses will fly over the country this week, leaving "intensestorms" in some areas and temperatures "cooler than usual for the season". However, this change will be particularly noticeable from today, Wednesday, in the north and east of the mainland.

We are facing an anomalous week in Spain, according to Meteored, taking into account that we are in the 'canícula', the hottest period of the year. And the thermometers will fall up to 10C below average at this time in some areas. However, Aemet warns that the heat will return at the end of the week.

A new front will bring downpours and thunderstorms to these areas

The front will move east and southeast this Wednesday, leaving downpours in the far north of Spain which, from early morning, may be "abundant and accompanied by thunderstorms in the northeastern third". In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms may occur in the eastern third and central areas, more likely and intense in mountainous areas of the eastern third.

Falling temperatures

Additionally, it will be from today, Wednesday, when temperatures will drop throughout the country due to the passage of the front. The drop in thermometers will be "marked" in the northern half. However, there will be an increase in the mercury in the south of the Spanish mainland, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

