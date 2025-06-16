Aemet reveals which parts of Spain will experience extreme heat this week with temperatures of more than 40C

María Albert Madrid Monday, 16 June 2025, 13:32 | Updated 13:44h. Compartir

This past weekend has left some days of contrasts in much of Spain. While the central and southern areas of the country experienced very hot and sunny days, with temperatures above 35C, regions such as Navarra, La Rioja and Aragón experienced some critical hours, with heavy storms and up to seven centimetres of hail falling.

Things will change as this week gets under way, when these high temperatures are expected to spread across the whole of the Spanish mainland. According to the state meteorological agency (Aemet), over the next few days the thermometers will be "above normal values for the season", leaving "very hot" days throughout most of the country.

It is expected that, in the coming hours, the rain of these recent days will disappear from almost the entire country. Even so, Aemet does not rule out the possibility of "scattered storms" forming throughout the week and some of them could even reach a "strong intensity".

New rise in temperatures: up to 40C

The coming week will begin with a rise in temperatures at a general level due to the influence of a subtropical anticyclone and in some areas they could even rise by up to six degrees. "From Tuesday or Wednesday and until at least Friday, temperatures will almost generally exceed 35C across the country and 38C in the central and mid-south areas", warned the agency's spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.

It will be, in general, be a "very warm" week in almost the whole of the country, especially where Aemet has activated yellow and amber warnings due to the extremely high temperatures expected. This Monday and Tuesday, very high maximum temperatures will be on alert in provinces such as Seville, Lérida, Teruel, Zaragoza, Huesca, Zamora, Madrid, Cadiz, Salamanca, Cáceres, Badajoz, Córdoba, Pontevedra and Ourense .

This summery atmosphere will continue, according to the agency, at least until next weekend. In fact, some parts of the country could even record temperatures above 40C, with the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys standing out.

The heat will also be felt late in the day, with tropical nights and very high night temperatures. During these days and at least until next Sunday, minimum temperatures will not drop below 20C, especially in the Mediterranean area, central and southern zones of the Spanish mainland.

Storms will continue to affect Spain from Monday onwards.

After a wet weekend in Navarre, Aragon and La Rioja, Aemet has indicated that we will not say goodbye to the rainfall for good. Although high temperatures will continue to be the main feature of the coming hours, storms will continue to dump heavy downpours in some provinces throughout this week.

According to Meteored, this Monday we could see "clouds of evolution with showers and locally strong storms in the south of Aragón, inland and border area between Andalucía, Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha". Most of these showers will be experienced in mountain areas.

This rain could also reach some inland areas in the next few hours, especially points of lower Aragón. On Tuesday they will reach, for example, the area around the Iberian system, Central system, Sierras del Sureste, eastern half of Castilla-La Mancha and inland areas of the Valencia region.

On Wednesday we could see rain in provinces such as Andalucía, Aragon, Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha.