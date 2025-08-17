Aemet puts almost all of Spain on alert for hottest days of the heatwave with red warnings for up to 45C in several areas

María Albert Madrid Sunday, 17 August 2025, 08:39 Share

The heatwave that has been plaguing Spain for almost two weeks now has an end date, although the high temperatures have continued to rise in the last few hours. This weekend we will experience the most critical days of this episode, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet) , with temperatures that could reach 45 degrees and many areas on alert due to the extreme heat that is expected.

According to the agency, yesterday (Saturday) and today (Sunday) "will be the hottest days" of this heatwave, with maximum temperatures that will exceed 40-42C in large areas of the southern half of the Spanish mainland and in the Ebro and Duero depressions. In addition, it is not ruled out that values of around 44-45C may be recorded in the Guadiana, Guadalquivir and Segura valleys.

Looking ahead to the next few hours, the Aemet has already activated red warnings in several provinces, where "very high maximum temperatures" will be recorded. According to the warning, the current situation is of "extraordinary danger" in some parts of the country, where we will also have numerous amber and yellow warnings.

The risk of fires will also increase over this long August weekend, to the point of being "very high or extreme in practically the whole of the country".

The worst of the heatwave arrives: red warnings and up to 45C in these areas

While awaiting the definitive end of this latest episode of high temperatures, Spain faces the most complicated days of this heatwave this weekend . After a small thermal relief following the passage of a trough, the values have shot up again in many parts of the country, to over 40C and, in some areas of the south, even 45 degrees.

In view of this extraordinary situation, the Aemet has been forced to activate warnings for extreme temperatures in many regions. In Andalucía, Catalonia and Valencia the red warnings for "very high maximum temperatures" are still active and will leave "extraordinary danger" in some parts of these regions.

According to the agency, throughout Saturday "42C was expected to be exceeded in areas of the provinces of Tarragona and Valencia", especially in inland areas. Meanwhile, in the Seville countryside thermometers were forecast to reach 44C over the weekend.

Although these were expected to be the most affected areas, in the rest of the Spanish mainland the heat continued to be extreme. Cities such as Lleida, Valencia, Logroño, Zaragoza, Zamora, Madrid, Cáceres, Badajoz, Ciudad Real, Huelva, Seville, Córdoba and Murcia were expected to reach 40C.

Zoom Weather alerts for high temperatures or thunderstorms on Sunday, 17 August 2025. Aemet

Today (Sunday 17 August), red warnings will continue to be active in Tarragona and Seville. These provinces will also be joined by the coastline south of Alicante, the countryside of Cordoba, the Ribera del Ebro (Zaragoza), the central depression of Lérida and the Vega del Segura, in Murcia, where up to 45C could be recorded.

Zoom Weather alerts - Sunday, 17 August 2025. Aemet

Aemet gives definitive date for end of current heatwave in Spain

Despite this new spike in temperatures, it seems that the current heatwave already has an end date, according to Aemet. Although with some level of uncertainty, the Aemet points out that it will likely be from Tuesday 19 August when we will say goodbye to this episode of high temperatures to give way to more usual values.

Zoom End of current heatwave forecast. Aemet

It will be this week when, predictably, "a new thermal decrease from the west will begin, due to the progressive entry of a cooler air mass from the Atlantic". Even so, it will not be until Tuesday 19 August when temperatures will start to reach values typical for the time of the year.

Along with this, we will also see instability increase as the coming week progresses, extending to the whole of the Spanish mainland over the next few days. We could see, according to Aemet, some precipitation across Spain, although it will not be significant.

Even so, temperatures over the next few days will continue to be high, especially the minimum temperatures. The state weather agency forecasts that temperatures will not fall below 22-25C in the southern half of the country, as well as in the Mediterranean, the Ebro valley and northeastern depressions.