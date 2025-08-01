Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Aemet issues special warning for arrival of heatwave in Spain with mercury hitting 40C or more in these areas. Meteored
Weather

Aemet issues special alert for arrival of new heatwave in Spain with mercury hitting 40C or more in these areas

The state weather agency has warned of the "abnormally high" temperatures that will hit much of the country in the coming days

Daniel Domínguez

Madrid

Friday, 1 August 2025, 16:47

In recent days temperatures have been falling in some areas of Spain, although it has not being experienced equally throughout the country. Some areas are still experiencing highs of over 35C, although this contrasts with other provinces where there is even a threat of heavy rain in the next few hours.

It is a scenario that will increase from this weekend onwards, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet) through its usual official channels. It has issued a special warning that should be heeded.

AEMET's special warning: when the heatwave will start and which areas will be affected

"From the weekend there will be a slight to moderate rise in temperatures which will become generalised during the following days, giving rise to a probable episode of heatwave", reads the press statement issued by the meteorological body, which puts the probability of this heatwave coinciding with the beginning of the month of August at 70%.

The areas affected, mainly the south-western quadrant and central mainland areas, due to an air mass coming from Africa. "This, together with the high depression in most of the country, will cause higher thermal values than usual for this time of year to be recorded in the aforementioned areas," Aemet pointed out.

Although Aemet forecasts the start of this heatwave on Sunday 3 August, it points out that the day on which the highest temperatures will be recorded will be Monday 4 August.

"On Sunday 3 August, highs will already exceed 38C across the southwest quadrant, reaching 40 - 42C in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys. The peak day of the heatwave is expected to be Monday 4 August, when the thermal rises will continue and extend to the inland areas of the Cantabrian coast, where they could be locally noticeable. On this day values close to 40C will also be recorded in the Tagus and Minho valleys, and it is very likely to exceed 42C in the area of the Guadiana and Guadalquivir," said Aemet.

Although the agency itself indicates that Monday could be the peak of the heatwave, during Tuesday 5 August "in the central and inland areas of the south there will continue to be abnormally warm values across the board, with maximum temperatures similar to or locally higher than on Monday".

High temperatures will not only be felt during the day. "Although the rise in minimum temperatures will not be so widespread and marked, it will be enough for night-time temperatures to be significant over the next few days. In fact, the mercury is not expected to drop below 23 - 25C in large areas of the centre and south of the Spanish mainland, mainly on Monday and Tuesday," Aemet warns.

For Wednesday 6 Aemet, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast, although Aemet does not dare to state this categorically, as it depends on whether or not the air mass of African origin persists.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills
  2. 2 What is the 10/20 rule that can save a child from drowning this summer?
  3. 3 My Little World of Travelling: a guide to the most authentic side of Malaga
  4. 4 Malaga village in mourning following death of much-loved town hall cleaning service employee
  5. 5 Music goes to the movies on the eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol town issues building licence for major new housing development
  7. 7 Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity
  8. 8 Fuengirola launches kayaking trip that will offer new experiences to young people
  9. 9 Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools
  10. 10 Mijas organises free cultural concert in bid to help those who need it most

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Aemet issues special alert for arrival of new heatwave in Spain with mercury hitting 40C or more in these areas

Aemet issues special alert for arrival of new heatwave in Spain with mercury hitting 40C or more in these areas