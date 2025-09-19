Man dies from West Nile Virus in Badajoz, becoming first fatality of the year in Spain

Adrián García Durán Badajoz Friday, 19 September 2025, 09:35 Share

A 77-year-old man has died from the West Nile virus in Extremadura, a western Spanish region bordering Portugal, according to official confirmation from the regional health service (SES). The man had spent a day hospitalised at Hospital de Don Benito-Villanueva (Badajoz), where he died. This is the first death caused by the virus in Spain so far this year.

CASES OF WEST NILE VIRUS 11 In Extremadura in 2025

Extremadura is one of the regions most affected by this disease. It has reported 11 cases so far in 2025. Four people are still in the Don Benito-Villanueva hospital, which covers the residents of Vegas Altas - an area with a high proliferation of mosquitoes.

WEST NILE VIRUS DEATHS 3 In Extremadura in 2024

In 2024, three people lost their lives in Extremadura due to the same disease: two in September, both from the Vegas Altas area, and a 66-year-old man in Cáceres. A total of 27 people were diagnosed in the region over the year.

Extremadura's health service calls for 'vigilance'

Extremadura's health service (SES) has already informed the eight health areas of the region to maintain surveillance and report any suspected cases clinically compatible with West Nile virus, despite the fact that 80% of human cases are asymptomatic.

To prevent the spread, the regional ministry of health has issued a series of recommendations: keep swimming pools or ponds in good conditions, avoid dishes, jugs or any object containing water, cover containers, keep gutters and drains clean and, as far as possible, dress in light colours and cover as much of the body as possible.