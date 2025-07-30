Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

63-year-old man dies after being stung by bees in Spain

The victim from Zaragoza was tending beehives on a farm in Teruel at the time

C. P. S.

Teruel

Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 12:17

A 63-year-old man died in Spain after being stung by bees while working on a beekeeping farm in Alcaine (Teruel). The man suffered a respiratory collapse after being stung on his face.

At the moment of the attack, the man was applying a chemical treatment to several beehives. The number of bees that stung him is not known. The man was rushed to the health centre in Muniesa - a town located about 20 minutes from the farm - where he was administered intravenous adrenaline. Despite attempting CPR, doctors were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead.

It has not been determined whether the man had a bee allergy and the circumstances of the incident are not known yet.

Mayor of Alcaine Carlos Pardo said that the deceased from Zaragoza would often visit the town to see his family.

