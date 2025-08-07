Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two healthcare workers at the scene of the fatal incident. Emergencias Madrid
112 incident

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Madrid while taking items out of the boot of her car

Police are investigating the incident, but it has already been determined that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the victim was under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Javier Varela

Javier Varela

Madrid

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 16:29

A 59-year-old woman died in Madrid on Wednesday, 6 August, after a SUV crashed into her while she was removing items from the boot of her own vehicle. The car was double-parked on Calle Doctor Esquerdo 159, in the Retiro area when the accident happened at 11.40am

A Samur-Protección Civil emergency ambulance was mobilised to the scene. However, the woman had sustained several serious injuries, which led to an irreversible cardiac arrest. The healthcare workers tried to revive her using CPR, but they were unable to save her life. She was pronounced dead half an hour after the incident.

Madrid police closed several lanes of the road where the incident happened and directed traffic in the area. According to sources, a Samur psychologist delivered the news of the victim's death to her family.

Police are investigating the incident, but it has already been determined that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the woman was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

