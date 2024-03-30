Worker dies after explosion at fireworks factory in Spain's Asturias region

E.C. Asturias Saturday, 30 March 2024, 09:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 41-year-old man has died following a strong explosion at a fireworks factory in Cangas del Narcea in the northern Spanish region of Asturias.

The explosion occurred inside one of Pirotecnia Pablo's units while the worker was preparing gunpowder about 9.15am on Wednesday 27 March.

Cangas Del Narcea mayor Jose Luis Fontaniella expressed his condolences to the victim's family. "I knew the deceased, he had a partner and daughters, and he was a very good person," he said. The mayor was able to speak to the owner of the company involved and said he was "understandably very shaken".

Daniel González, director of a nearby hotel, the Parador de Corias, said "we heard the explosion perfectly well" from where he was early in the morning. Many firefighters and ambulances immediately arrived and "we were all very worried because we know several people from the company", he added. Police have launched an investigation into how the explosion happened.