Young German woman dies after being struck by rock while hiking mountain route in Spain

A 29-year-old German woman has died after an accident on a popular mountain hike route in the Asturian municipality of Cares, according to the emergency service of the principality of Asturias (Sepa). The incident happened on Tuesday at around 6.21pm when the 112 emergency coordination centre received a call reporting that a woman had been struck on the head by a rock and was unconscious.

The emergency medical service (SAMU), the Asturias fire brigade rescue unit and Sepa’s air ambulance were dispatched to the scene. At 7.45pm, the team reported that they were in the process of stabilising the woman, who was then transferred to the central university hospital of Asturias (HUCA) in Oviedo.

The woman fell some 50 metres as a result of the impact

As a result of the impact of the rock that struck her, the woman fell about 50 metres into a gully that carries water into the Cares river while she was descending from Las Colladinas. Two people who were with her, along with a national park ranger, managed to climb down to where she was and held on to her to prevent her from falling into the river. After the emergency crews immobilised her, they transported her to the aircraft using a rescue stretcher The woman was transferred to the HUCA hospital, but died the following day.

The president of the Asturian government, Adrián Barbón, has expressed his "feelings of grief" at the tragic accident. "I would like to begin by expressing my sorrow to her family and friends," he said.

Barbón said that the accident occurred on a section of the route that was not affected by the recent fires. "It is important to point out that it was on the part that was reopened and had not been affected by the fires."

The president acknowledged the inherent danger of mountain routes and has expressed support for exercising caution until the cause of the rockfall are known. “We need to see where that rock came from and what caused it,” he stated, referring to reports that suggest the possible involvement of goats grazing among the rocks.

Finally, Barbón pointed out the need for maximum care on this type of route.