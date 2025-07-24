Who do the public in Spain blame for the national power outage in April?

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 24 July 2025, 20:51 Compartir

According to a recent survey of more than 2,500 people, some 22.6% of people blame the government for the nationwide power blackout on 28 April, while 20% believe that Red Eléctrica de España (REE) - the country's electricity grid operator - was the main culprit. Private electricity companies are singled out by 15.7% of respondents.

Regarding the management of the event, 42.3% rated the government's response as "very bad", followed by 30.5% who said the same about REE. Meanwhile, electricity companies obtained the highest percentage of "very good" ratings.

The study also revealed that, since the incident, there has been a slight decline in the reputation indicator for all companies in the energy sector, including oil companies.

Several reports about the incident

On 17 June, minister for ecological transition Sara Aagesen presented the conclusions of the analysis of the circumstances that led to the power outage. The report states that the incident was caused by multiple factors, including episodes of overvoltage, oscillations and disconnections of power plants.

The committee's report completely ruled out that the blackout was caused by a cyber-attack and divided the blame between the system operator and the electricity companies.

A day later, Red Eléctrica presented its report, in which it concluded that one of the main causes of the blackout was the "non-compliance" by system agents of the dynamic voltage control protocols. It rejected any responsibility for what happened that day in the Spanish grid.

Large electricity companies - Iberdrola, Endesa and EDP España - also released their independent report, in which they said that "poor programming of conventional generation" - nuclear, gas cycles, coal and large hydroelectric plants - was the cause for the incident, pointing the finger at Red Eléctrica.