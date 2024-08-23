A 21-year-old Spanish tourist is killed by landslide in Madeira

Colpisa Madrid Friday, 23 August 2024, 19:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 21-year-old Spanish woman died this Friday (23 August) on the Portuguese holiday island of Madeira while hiking. She was walking with two other members of her family who were injured, a spokesperson for the Machico fire brigade confirmed to local media.

"There was a landslide in the area. Two victims were found with slight abrasions under the hill where the rocks had fallen. At the bottom, the deceased woman had been trapped by a boulder" Ricardo Rosa, head of the fire brigade in the area of the incident, confirmed to the press.

The three tourists were on a hiking route to a waterfall located near the town of Faial, according to Europa Press. A spokesperson for the fire brigade confirmed that it is not a particularly recommended route, but that it has become popular due to posts on social media networks and is frequented by tourists. The civil protection brigade also said that it is not a classified trail by the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation.

Sources quoted by the Portuguese newspaper Publico have identified the victims as members of the same family - father, mother and daughter. The two survivors have been taken to a health centre to receive initial psychological help. The Spanish consul in Lisbon is already aware of the incident and the honorary consul in Madeira has been in contact with the survivors.

Nearly 20 rescue vehicles, including a mountain team from the Machico municipal fire brigade and the civil protection group, were on the scene of the tragic accident.

The incident is unrelated to the wave of forest fires that have affected the archipelago in recent days and which has led to the dispatch of two amphibious planes from Spain, as part of the aid framework promoted by the European Union for this type of emergency.