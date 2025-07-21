A 20-year-old holidaymaker dies after falling from third floor of Ibiza hotel

A 20-year-old man has died in Ibiza after falling from the third floor of the hotel where he was staying. The incident ... happened on Sunday evening, just after midnight.

The young man, polytraumatised and in a critical condition in need of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, finally died at the scene, sources from the SAMU 061 emergency ambulance service confirmed to Europa Press.

The fatal incident happened at the Hotel Ibiza Rocks in the municipality of San Antonio on the popular holiday island.

Two life support units were to the scene, although the resuscitation attempts were not successful, in the end.