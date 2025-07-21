A 20-year-old holidaymaker dies after falling from third floor of Ibiza hotel
The young man, who suffered multiple injuries and was in a critical condition requiring CPR, finally died at the scene
ABC
Ibiza
Monday, 21 July 2025, 14:10
A 20-year-old man has died in Ibiza after falling from the third floor of the hotel where he was staying. The incident ... happened on Sunday evening, just after midnight.
The young man, polytraumatised and in a critical condition in need of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, finally died at the scene, sources from the SAMU 061 emergency ambulance service confirmed to Europa Press.
The fatal incident happened at the Hotel Ibiza Rocks in the municipality of San Antonio on the popular holiday island.
Two life support units were to the scene, although the resuscitation attempts were not successful, in the end.
