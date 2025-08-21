Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A young woman in her 20s has died after falling in the area in the town of Grisel, Zaragoza. @ViajarporAragon
Young woman dies after plunging into natural tourist attraction sink hole in Spain

Members of the Tarazona fire brigade were involved in recovering the 20-year-old's body from the 35-metre-deep Pozo de los Aines beauty spot

Thursday, 21 August 2025, 20:51

A young woman, aged around 20 years old, has died after falling down into a natural sink hole in the Spanish town of Grisel, Zaragoza, which is around 35 metres deep. Firefighters from the Tarazona fire station were involved in the recovery of the young woman’s body. The specialists carried out the exercise using vertical rescue equipment and techniques, according to the Zaragoza provincial council.

The natural Aines sink hole into which the young woman fell was formed by the collapse of limestone and gypsum strata caused by the action of underground waters, and it is filled with dense vegetation.

It is a popular tourist spot located in the Tarazona and Moncayo area, equipped with safety measures and a viewing platform. Access is via a rope, either through the main entrance or through a side opening carved into the rock. It has a diameter of 22 metres and a depth of 35 metres with a drop of up to 32 metres.

