Traffic authorities in Spain use AI to detect one of the most dangerous driving manoeuvres, punishable by 200-euro fines

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 25 August 2025, 18:03 Share

Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) road authority is rolling out a new automatic surveillance system that uses artificial intelligence to detect "a very specific and high-risk offence" - crossing the solid line when merging onto dual carriageways or motorways. The aim is to reduce side collisions and ensure compliance with road markings.

The DGT says that the device combines two synchronised cameras: one monitors the acceleration lane and the other the right lane of the main road. If a vehicle is detected first in the merging lane and appears in the right lane before the end of the solid line, the system concludes that the markings have not been not respected. These images are sent to the DGT's automated fines processing centre (CTDA). The fine amounts to 200 euros, although it does not entail the loss of points. Despite this, the DGT insists that this type of manoeuvre is "highly dangerous". According to official statistics, it was the cause of 217 deaths on Spanish roads in 2021.

As this is a new system, the DGT ensures that it will be particularly attentive to the first fines issued to check that the evidence is valid and complies with the law. Drivers are invited to report if they consider that the fine is not properly justified.

Location of AI cameras

For the time being, cameras have been installed at four points selected for their high traffic density and the frequency with which improper manoeuvres have been detected. All of them are located in the region of Madrid.

- A-1, kilometre 15.95, decreasing direction.

- A-2, kilometre 11.8, decreasing direction.

- A-42, kilometre 16.9, decreasing direction.

- A-6, kilometre 20.2, decreasing direction