13-year-old boy dies after falling off a scooter in Fuerteventura

The incident happened at around 3 o'clock in the morning in Pájara. Emergency services called to the scene were unable to save the youngster's life

Europa Press

Fuerteventura

Friday, 8 August 2025, 08:16

A 13-year-old boy died in the early hours of Thursday morning after he fell from a scooter in Pájara, on the Canary holiday island of Fuerteventura, according to the 112 emergency service coordination centre.

The incident happened at around 3am in Avenida Saldar. When the emergency services arrived they found that the child was in cardiorespiratory arrest, so they began basic and advanced resuscitation manoeuvres, but to no avail and were only able to confirm his death.

Local Police officers were also present at the scene of the incident and launched an investigation into the incident.

