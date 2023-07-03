10-year-old boy drowns after falling into pond in Vizcaya while chasing a ball The child, who couldn't swim, was on holiday in the province in Spain's Basque Country, when he apparently slipped and fell into the deep water

A young boy has drowned in the Basque Country in the north of Spain after he fell into a pool while chasing a ball.

The 10-year-old from Senegal, was playing with the ball with one of his cousins in a field near a pond in Abadiño (Vizcaya province) on Sunday 2 July when the tragic incident happened.

The boy ran after the ball and as he went to fetch it he slipped and fell into the water. According to sources close to the family, the boy did not know how to swim and the water was very deep.

Relatives of the child who were looking after him, including an aunt, reported him missing and a large search party went to look for him. Divers from the regional police then entered the water and found him unconscious. The boy could not be revived.

Recently elected mayor of Abadiño, Mikel Urrutia, went to the scene to offer his support of the Town Council to the family: "Now is the time where we have to be with them to comfort and support them".