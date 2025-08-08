Spain's 016 gender violence helpline handles almost 60,000 calls in first half of 2025

Miguel G. Casallo Maldrid Friday, 8 August 2025, 15:52 Share

Spain's 016 telephone helpline service for victims of gender violence registered a total of 59,317 queries between January and June 2025. This figure represents a daily average of 329.3 queries, as reported on Thursday 7 August by the Ministry of Equality.

Operational since 2007 and managed by the government delegation against gender violence, 016 has since received 1,402,465 relevant calls. In the first six months of this year alone, 50,950 telephone calls were answered. In addition to these, 4,729 queries were made via WhatsApp, 2,936 online chats and 702 emails sent to the service's official address.

Victims themselves accounted for 76.3% of the calls made, an increase of 1.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, 18.7% were made by relatives or people close to victims, and five per cent by other people.

Minister for equality Ana Redondo warned about a rise in gender violence during the summer months, when 30% of assaults occur. "It is essential to raise the alarm through services such as 016 in order to safeguard and protect women's lives," she said. She also appealed to the commitment of those closest to us: "Let's focus our attention and not let any situation in which violence occurs pass us by, because it can lead to something worse."

The 016 service is free, confidential and accessible 24 hours a day. It does not appear on a telephone bill and is also adapted for people with reduced hearing, speech and sight. In addition to general counselling, it offers legal advice and immediate psychosocial care by specialised professionals. It also refers urgent calls to 112 emergency services and provides information on social resources, financial aid and shelter services.

The 016 phone number, online consultations via email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es and the WhatsApp channel on 600 000 016 can also be used for advice on the resources available and the rights of victims of gender violence, as well as legal advice from 8am to 10pm every day of the week. Enquiries can be attended to in 52 languages and the service can be adapted to possible situations of disability.