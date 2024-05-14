Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The show highlights abuse suffered by the LGBT+ community. SUR.
Torremolinos marks International Day Against Homophobia with contemporary dance show
The performance focuses on an adolescent who opens up to life, gender, sex and love in a modern Spain that is still marred by homophobia in schools, the workplace and in society in general

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 17:32

As part of its activities to coincide with International Day Against Homophobia, an initiative that aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT+ rights and violations, Torremolinos is to host a contemporary dance show at the Picasso culture centre on Friday 17 May.

Under the banner of ‘Maricón’ (a derogatory word used as an insult against LGBT+ people), the show has been written and choreographed by Carlos Novella, an established dancer who aims to highlight bullying in schools and insults suffered in situations that “are not acceptable to human beings”.

The performance focuses on an adolescent who opens up to life, gender, sex and love in a modern Spain that is still marred by homophobia in schools, the workplace and in society in general. From there, a question arises: will he be happy in a world that punishes those who are different? Therefore, as Novella points out, the meaning behind his show “is to find and accept oneself".

"Society sets guidelines for us to follow, the pressure it exerts on people who do not fit into certain molds can be overwhelming," Novella said. ﻿

This is Novella’s first solo dance spectacular, and it comes hot on the heels of his participation in the Burgos and New York International Choreography Contest 2023, in which he reached the semifinals.

“With this work, Carlos Novella wants to highlight the situation of the LGBT+ community that, despite the times in which we live, continues to suffer abuse. Its theme is the denunciation of hate attacks against this community,” equality councillor Francisco García said.

The performance, which starts at 8pm, is aimed at audiences aged 14 and over and entry is free until capacity is reached.

