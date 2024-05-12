Torremolinos presents the most ambitious Pride in its history, and this is the programme

Víctor Rojas Torremolinos Sunday, 12 May 2024, 07:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

It's getting closer to the most important Pride in Andalucía and the second in Spain, which will be held in Torremolinos between 29th May and 1st June. The town is warming up its engines with an ambitious programme that ranges from musical performances to other cultural activities and, of course, much vindication of LGBT+ rights.

This year, under the slogan 'Embracing cultures, building bridges. Diversity, part of our DNA', as a way of crossing borders with this celebration, it will be "the first touchstone" of the municipality's candidacy to host Europride in 2027. "A candidacy based precisely on the social and cultural dimension, given the history and importance of our town in the struggle for freedoms; and what better way to do it than with the best showcase we have, our Pride," said the mayor of the town, Margarita del Cid, who was accompanied by the councillor for equality, Francisco García; the singer and organiser of 'Fulanita Fest', Javier Ojeda; SUR journalist and Pride presenter, Iván Gelibter; painting teacher at the Universidad Popular de Torremolinos and creator of this year's poster, Diego Alejandro Bartolomé López, and representatives of the organising associations.

In this sense, one of the novelties that Pride will have this year is its sisterhood with 'Fulanita Fest', the lesbian festival in Fuengirola, thanks to the performances of Marlena and Sofía Cristo on Wednesday 29 May, with the aim of giving a female perspective to the event. "In this third edition it has been consolidated as the most important female LGBT+ festival in Spain, without a doubt," Ojeda said.

Wednesday 29 May: opening speech by Toñi Moreno and performance by Marlena

The official start of Pride will take place on Wednesday at midday, in Plaza de La Nogalera, with the unfurling of the rainbow flag. At night, at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre, the Pride venue, the opening speech will be given by journalist Toñi Moreno, along with performances of Marlena and Sofía Cristo during a special edition of the Fulanita de Torremolinos. There will also be performances by the Torremolinos LGBT+ choir, Suhaula, Steve Drag and Apotheosika, all presented by Xenon Spain and Iván Gelibter.

Before the official start, at 10am, the documentary, Unstoppable 2, will be screened in the cultural centre. Also, the headquarters of Apoyo Positivo will be open from 10am until 8pm for free tests. This service will also be available on Thursday and Friday during the same hours.

In the afternoon, again at the cultural centre, there will be a talk on LGBT+ stories, focusing on the book, Twisted Cinema. Later, the book, Confessions of a seminarian M4R1C0N, will be presented, which will include the talk, 'How we have changed. The evolution of reality in the community. LGBT+ in Spanish fiction', an activity that will take place in Pub El 12.

Thursday 30 May: performances by Mario Jefferson and E'Femme

On Thursday, performances will start at 8pm at the Pride venue. The masters of ceremony will be Xenon Spain and Iván Gelibter, and the performers include Mario Jefferson, E'Femme and Amatria + Trashi, as well as local artists Yeinse Blond, Noa Drag, Lore Çe Pump, Peguy World, Gina Turner, Minerva, Drag Jandro, Paca Merino, Talavera and Dafne.

The rest of the day's activities will start at 6pm. These include the screening of the short film, Bizarre stories of the gladiators of Turdet and the emperor Heliogubalus, in the cultural centre, and there will also be the presentation of the book and exhibition of illustrations, The revolver, the axe and the knife.

Other activities include 'Gymkhanas for Diversity' from 6.30pm in Plaza Costa del Sol; while at 7pm, on the Playamar promenade, the 'Sergio Martín Calderón' beach volleyball tournament will take place.

Friday 31 May: performances by Rocío Saiz, Falete and Nebulossa

Rocío Saiz, Falete and Nebulossa, Spain's representatives at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, are Friday's headline acts. Also performing will be the Rainbow Choir, La Cristiano, Coca Boom, Katrina, Ángelo Nésteore, Jota Carajota, Kelly Roller and Hoffman. The show starts at 8pm and will be presented by Kelly Roller, Iván Gelibter and Jota Carajota.

Later in the afternoon, the PrEP Party, a scientific party on pre-exposure prophylaxis as a combined HIV prevention strategy, will be held in the auditorium of the cultural centre.

At 6.30pm, the 'Proud Pets' competition returns to Avenida Palma de Mallorca for the sixth year, while the Family Diversity Day activities will take place in Plaza Costa del Sol.

Saturday 1 June: demonstration and performances by Chanel and Varry Brava

Saturday is the highlight of Torremolinos Pride 2024. The activities will start at 5pm outside Torremolinos town hall with the traditional parade of floats, which will wind its way to the cultural centre, where there will be performances by Sharonne, Varry Brava and Chanel, as well as local artists Satín Greco, Lara Sajen, La Prohibida, Drag Dennyx, Alma deSoul (winner of the 2024 drag gala), and Cherilyn Divine. Iván Gelibter will this time be accompanied by Sharonne to present the show. This day will also see the reading of the manifesto by Francesco Sanna de Aquino.

On Saturday morning between 9am and midday there will be a day of inclusive sports on El Bajondillo beach.