Councillor Cristina Bornao. SUR
Fuengirola shows its commitment to equality and diversity with institutional Pride event

Held at the town hall on Friday 27 June, the initiative will include the reading of a manifesto and a roundtable discussion under the theme ‘equal in diversity’

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 15:21

Fuengirola will host an institutional Pride event on Friday 27 June that will include the reading of a manifesto and a roundtable discussion under the theme ‘equal in diversity’. The initiative was announced by councillor Cristina Bornao, who explained that the event will take place from midday in the town hall.

The round table will feature the participation of Santiago Rubio, representative of the Andalucía LGBT+ diversity federation, and psychologist Borja Rodríguez, who will share their insights on the challenges and progress regarding equality and the rights of the LGBT+ community.

Furthermore, as a symbol of the institution’s commitment to equality and diversity, the rainbow flag will be displayed on the balcony of the town hall, while the Armada bridge will be illuminated in rainbow colours in support of gay rights.

The councillor reminded residents that the municipality offers an LGBT+ information and advisory service, provided by the Andalusian diversity federation. This service offers psychological support, legal information, health advice and support for parents during the acceptance processes, among other things.

