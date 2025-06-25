Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

East of Malaga village celebrates Pride with evening activities for all ages

Benamargosa has been celebrating the LGTB+ day for seven years and claims to be the first village in the Axarquía to do so

Jennie Rhodes

Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:57

The village of Benamargosa in the Axarquía on the east of Malaga province is celebrating LGTB+ Pride 2025 this Saturday 28 June with activities for all ages. The event will take on the Llano del Río from 8pm starting with 'The Magic Nanny' aimed at children. This will be followed by the presentation of the book Mi lagartija by Mercedes Ariza and the reading of the manifesto by the Axarquía LGTB+ association.

'Bingofest', which includes drag performances, djs, contests "and other surprises" will be the main event of the evening with Berni Muriana, Sehtlas and Coca Boom. Live music will be provided by Antonio Tema and DJ Acid Rainbow. "The celebration of LGTB+ Pride in Benamargosa is one of the oldest in the Axarquía but more and more villages are celebrating this day which serves to make the community visible," said Jorge Martín, president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía.

It is "something I am very happy about because we must continue to demand the equality that all people deserve," he added and condemned "all forms of intransigence and denial towards a reality that we should be proud of as a plural society".

"I defend sexual freedom, gender equality, I believe in diversity. For all these reasons I support these celebrations and I encourage all local councils to celebrate it every year," added the president of the Mancomunidad, inviting the people of Malaga to find out how Pride is celebrated in Benamargosa "and of course, to enjoy it".

Benarmargosa's councillor for equality, Mari Carmen Jaime, said that this is the seventh year that Benamargosa is celebrating Pride and added "I am very happy that every year we exceed our expectations and that every year, there are more municipalities that join in."

