Countdown to the Torremolinos drag queen gala: find out all the details

Torremolinos has announced that its annual drag queen gala, one of the most prominent dates in the town’s cultural and festive calendar, will take place on Saturday 21 February at the Príncipe de Asturias municipal auditorium.

The town hall has now unveiled the official poster for the upcoming spectacular, designed by the Andalusian studio Alcalde León. The design aims to grab attention, make a statement and ensure it does not go unnoticed. The poster features a drag face which, like the event itself, represents a space of freedom, excess, identity and unfiltered spectacle.

“Joy, diversity and activism are returning to our town with the drag gala on 21 February. Today we are presenting the poster and we will reveal more details at Fitur, where we will be able to announce the artists and hosts,” said equality councillor Francisco García Macías, during the presentation. He also encouraged all the town’s drag performers to take part and acknowledged their work in venues in La Nogalera, as well as their role in promoting visibility and diversity within Torremolinos’ LGBT+ community.

The event was also attended by Alma DeSoul, winner of last year’s edition and a member of the jury this year, who highlighted the importance of the gala within the carnival programme: “It is a pleasure for me to be here championing LGBT+ pride, diversity, colour and the magic of carnival. I would encourage all drag artists, whether they have taken part before or not, to help raise the Torremolinos podium.”

This year's poster

The poster is built around an aesthetic defined by exaggerated make-up, strong contrasts and pronounced shadows. As explained by Javier León, founder of Alcalde León studio together with Jorge Alcalde, the visual proposal has a clear intention: “It is a very direct poster that speaks to the drag world. The drag figure looks straight ahead, defiantly and with attitude. We have used a punk-inspired language, with a strong emphasis on textures, shapes and broken typography, reflecting the freshness and creativity of the drag scene.”

The image represents a gala that celebrates diversity, exaggeration and creative freedom, and which connects with the transgressive spirit that has made Torremolinos a benchmark for LGBT+ expression. It is not intended to go unnoticed — quite the opposite.

Registration and tickets

Registration to take part in the drag gala will remain open until 8 February at 11.59 pm, via a form provided by the town hall. As a new feature this year, tickets for the show will be numbered and are already on sale via www.malagaentradas.com