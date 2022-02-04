A View From The Bridge at the Salón Varietés REVIEW Director Anthony Fitzpatrick is to be applauded for a production and cast worthy of the West End

Arthur Miller was a great man of the Theatre, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and dominating the theatrical scene through the 1940s to 1960s. His plays and films have been produced all around the world, but rarely better than this outstanding production last week in the beautiful little theatre in Fuengirola.

The director, Anthony Fitzpatrick, is to be applauded for a production and cast which were worthy of the West End. A long duologue between Peter Oliver as the lawyer, and Owain Griffiths, playing Eddie the chief protagonist, was particularly riveting. Beautifully staged and lit, with two actors totally convincing with their diction and superb timing. Bravo to both of them.

Sarah Coombes, as the long-suffering wife, gave a beautiful performance, always showing her depths of feeling with understatement. Kerry-Ann Russell and Shaun Welch were excellent as the two young lovers, and Anthony Fitzpatrick combined his job as director with the role of one of the immigrants, Marco, with aplomb.

An excellent performance from everyone, but the main plaudits of the evening must go to Owain Griffiths. He dominated a huge part from beginning to end and was totally convincing with every well-timed gesture, movement, and nuance of voice. He was utterly credible, and heart-breaking in his struggles. Arthur Miller would have been proud of his achievement.

Well done and 'thank you' to everyone at the Salón for this marvellous production; we are incredibly lucky to have you here on the coast.