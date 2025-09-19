Stubbing out smoking

Share

A new debate is beginning to grip Spain after the Spanish cabinet recently gave the green light to the new anti-smoking law that, among other things, will ban smoking and vaping on bar and restaurant terraces. The new law envisages restrictions on tobacco use, especially in outdoor spaces, which will also include sports facilities, public swimming pools, children's playgrounds and public transport stations. It will also be banned in open-air venues where public events are held, but the draft bill still leaves other situations up in the air, and the country's estimated 12.5 million smokers up in arms.

Of course, the word 'discrimination' will no doubt be bandied about over the coming months, especially by business owners and smokers, and to some extent, with conviction. While the 'ban smoking' camp will no doubt welcome the new law if it goes through parliament later this year, bar and restaurant owners will obviously be concerned about the economic effect this will have on their businesses. Along with the possibility of losing regular clientele because of these new laws, this measure could also have a considerable knock-on effect on tourism, as there will no doubt be a percentage of smokers who will look for destinations that have not embraced this latest blow for the catering industry.

Businesses were left in a similar situation when smoking was banned inside pubs and restaurants in 2011. There had been an earlier law in 2006, but it only required large venues (over 100 m²) to designate smoking and non-smoking areas, while smaller bars and cafés could still allow smoking. The 2011 law was stricter because it completely prohibited smoking in all enclosed public spaces. This measure was (eventually) excepted, and many bar owners spent thousands of euros making their terraces comfortable for smokers to use during the winter months, installing retractable fabric awnings, heating and chill-out areas, seeing as they could not light up inside.

There are obviously those who would like to see smoking banned altogether, although the Spanish government would surely not be willing to cut off revenue like the estimated 6.93 billion euros in tax it received on tobacco products in 2024, which was the highest figure since 2012.

As with the 2011 law, many business owners who will be affected by this latest attack claim that it would be fairer for them to be given the choice, which would also give their customers the option. At the very least, they believe that they should be given the right to create a designated area for smokers on their terraces.

Many of the Costa del Sol's bars, restaurants and clubs have now recovered from the effects of the pandemic, while others were forced to roll down the shutters for good due to financial difficulties caused by several months of closure: let's hope that this new law is not yet another nail in the leisure and catering sector's coffin.