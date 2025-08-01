Uncertainty

Share

On the field, FC Barcelona are still a model team that others want to emulate. Off the field, it is a crazy organisation that lurches from one bonkers situation to another.

The hospitalised club captain is at loggerheads with the hierarchy; the star striker may be heading to Saudi Arabia; they have no stadium to play in; the money-spinning Asian tour is leaving heads spinning; and it's unclear just how they can register new signing Marcus Rashford.

The England striker thought he'd left behind a fragmented club in Manchester. It took him just hours to discover he'd walked into another footballing madhouse.

Rashford jetted off to join his new teammates after signing from his beleaguered boyhood club. As he was in the air bound for Japan, the club trip to Asia was thrown into doubt.

Money was the motivation for taking the roadshow to Japan and South Korea, so when the cash wasn't stumped up, Barça declared that they wouldn't play the exhibition game against J-League champions Vissel Kobe.

Eventually an agreement was reached, the game was played, and Rashford made his debut - although he was substituted on and off.

It looks like the remainder of the tour will continue - but, back home, it's chaos.

Plans to sell Marc-André ter Stegen were shelved when he required a back operation. The goalkeeper declared on social media that he'd return in three months. His bosses were unsympathetic. They need him on the sick list so that they can use his wage allocation for a new recruit.

80% of his wages could be utilised to add another player to the squad in these days of tight fiscal restrictions, but ONLY if ter Stegen is unavailable for FOUR months. The club wishes him a full recovery, just not a speedy one.

With finances tight, one option was to sell the goalkeeper to release more equity. A new suggestion is the sale of Robert Lewandowski. Stories have appeared in the Spanish media about interest from Saudi Arabia. It seems strange to sell the striker who scored 42 goals last season; the issue is that he's entering the last year of his contract, and any value will diminish.

It was hoped that extra income would flow in as a result of the €1 billion renovation of the Camp Nou was completed in time for the new season. Plans have been shelved to host the traditional pre-season Gamper Trophy match. In fact, La Liga have agreed to a request to play the first three domestic games away from home. A similar request has been made to UEFA when they arrange Champions League games.

The back-up plan to continue at the Olympic Stadium won't work as it has already been booked for late summer events.

Barcelona will be working against the clock to satisfy officers that safety regulations can be met. Even if they do move into the renovated stadium, it will be half capacity.

The only thing that is certain in Barcelona is the uncertainty.