Look what they've done to my song, Ma

Last month an alleged song by Drake and The Weeknd, generated with software called SoftVC VITS, went viral on social media until it was deleted by TikTok, YouTube and Spotify.

Now then, I can fully understand that anybody over the age of thirteen reading that first sentence will have thought that they'd picked up a copy of Gobbledegook Weekly rather than their regular copy of the highly esteemed SUR in English. Luckily, as a chap with his finger on the pulse of what's going down wiv da yoof, I'm able to explain. Loosely translated, it means that some scoundrels, possibly with personal hygiene issues, munching on Pot Noodles in their mothers' basements, used artificial intelligence to fake a new song by some hip, trendy dudes but when the social media boffins realised it was false, they put down their quinoa smoothies for a minute or two and deleted the offending hoax. There, I bet you feel better for that.