Gone direction

The largest hedge maze in the whole of Spain. Speaking as someone with the sense of direction of plankton, that is something I will need to avoid assiduously, columnist Peter Edgerton writes

Peter Edgerton

Friday, 31 January 2025, 19:03

If I'm ever going to visit the small town of Humilladero near Antequera in Malaga province, it'll have to be pretty sharpish. This is because in the next few weeks it will become the proud site of the spanking new Laberintus Park, which ... is to go down in the record books as the largest hedge maze in the whole of Spain. Speaking as someone with the sense of direction of plankton, that is something I will need to avoid assiduously. In fact were I ever to set foot in it, it would almost certainly also go down in the record books as having hosted the longest-lingering death by confusion in the history of humanity.

