Every reader of this esteemed publication is, by definition I believe, ineffably cool. With his/her finger pressed firmly on the pulse of what's goin' down in the 'hood' and a certain street style that undoubtedly sends ripples of envy through the hippest of downtown quarters, those seen clutching a copy of SUR in English are invariably in possession of some seriously chilled vibes. However they may have an achilles heel; fortunately I'm here to help.

The Cambridge English Dictionary has recently published it's list of newly added words and, as you might expect, a fair few have emerged through social media, possibly eluding the domain of a typical reader of this paper, who's too busy giving off an effortlessly laid-back aura. Not to worry, we're here to provide a glossary of a couple of the more important terms which will mean the only thing you'll really need to worry about is the painfully swollen hands you'll be sporting from all the high fives you'll be getting shortly from random groups of teenagers.

First, the word 'skibidi'. It's important not to confuse this with a tune from the 1946 film Song Of The South. Don't be tempted, then, to sing Skibidi-Doo-Dah or you'll give the game away. Instead, say things like "What the skibidi are you doing?" and "That wasn't very skibidi rizz of you," preferably simultaneously crossing your chest with devil's horns gestures ('Rizz' means 'flirt' apparently so that last phrase means... well, it's not entirely clear to be honest, is it?). Even the Cambridge English Dictionary itself defines 'skibidi' as 'a word that can have different meanings such as 'cool' or 'bad,' or can be used with no real meaning as a joke,' which helps enormously, I must say.

This definition was clearly written by an aging toff in a tweed jacket with frayed elbow patches and a dubious bow-tie. My advice is just to pepper your conversation with 'skibidi' and, if only by the law of averages, you'll be bound to say something cool every once in a while, surely.

Next, 'delulu'. This one's far easier since it simply means delusional. Don't make jokes here about short, ginger Scottish female singers and especially don't sing "We-e-e-e-e-e-e--ll, you make me wanna shout" while simultaneously running on the spot like a Sunday league substitute. No, rather say things like "just living in delulu bliss" if your grandchildren ask you why you're watching Tipping Point on your birthday. It's optional at this point to make a heart shape with your hands, always being careful not to knock your wine over.

Blimey, in the end we only had space for two new words but they're skibidi good ones, I'm sure you'll agree. Then again, maybe I'm just being delulu.

