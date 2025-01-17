Blues banned

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

"A bacon and egg sandwich should do the trick." Wikimedia
Peter Edgerton

Malaga

Friday, 17 January 2025, 16:40

If you happen to wake up on the twentieth of January 2025 gripped by a chilling bout of existential angst, wondering why there's a gaping chasm sitting where your soul used to be, it'll be because it's Monday. More specifically, it's ... Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year according to some researchers who apparently have nothing better to do than research such things. (By the way, if you're reading this on a different day and you still have the symptoms detailed above, that's just a hangover. A bacon and egg sandwich should do the trick).

