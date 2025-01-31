Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Too little, too late
The Euro Zone - opinion

Too little, too late

Given that Sánchez remains in power, his refusal to comply with Junts' attempts at blackmail isn't good enough reason for a no-confidence vote, columnist Mark Nayler writes

Mark Nayler

Friday, 31 January 2025, 19:05

Pedro Sánchez's latest policy trade-off shows once again that it's Catalan separatists, not the Socialist-led coalition, who are really running the country. It was only by scrapping an extension to a windfall tax on energy companies - a measure Sánchez failed to ... sneak through congress last week - that the prime minister secured the votes of pro-independence Junts per Catalunya for a pensions increase. But the prospect of a no-confidence vote, first proposed by Junts before Christmas, still hangs over the Socialist leader. It shouldn't.

