Role model?

Share

Pedro Sánchez's conversation with the UK's prime minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street last week - the first bilateral meeting to be held in either London or Madrid for seven years - prompted a lot of excited talk in the British press. Some journalists spoke admiringly of the Spanish premier, listing all the things that they thought he could teach his British counterpart.

It was as if a glamorous, embattled knight of the left had ridden into town from the European front. The meeting was presented as bringing Europe's two most prominent leftist leaders (almost) shoulder-to-shoulder, to face the nastiest political gang seen in Europe since the 1930s: the populist right, as represented by Vox in Spain and Reform in the UK.

There are several obvious differences between the Spanish and British leaders. Starmer is a somewhat beige character, often criticised for poor communication skills. Sánchez is an assured public speaker who has cringlily been crowned 'Mr Handsome'. He loves giving press conferences (albeit ones in which journalists are often forbidden from asking questions) and announcing new policies. Due to his coalition's minority status, many of these thankfully never make the transition from beermat scribbles to legislation. What's the lesson Starmer can learn here? Announce policies first, work out the details afterwards?

The UK's Labour leader doesn't seem particularly hungry for power. Before taking office in July 2024, he said that he would be unwilling to work past 6pm on Fridays. Spain's premier, on the other hand, will do practically anything to stay at the top, such as backtracking on previous positions or promises. The lesson here is: don't be afraid of performing policy reversals if it's politically expedient.

The Spanish government is battling allegations of fraud and bribery, over which Sánchez considered resigning last April. Starmer's leadership has no such troubles, although the resignation of housing minister Angela Rayner last weekend caused the British premier considerable embarrassment. Coincidentally, I am writing this week's column in Brighton, where I'm visiting a friend, and yesterday we walked past Rayner's whitewashed apartment building near the sea. You could just about make out the new paintwork covering the wall where someone had spray-painted 'Tax evasion' - an inaccurate reference to the scandal that forced Rayner out. The former housing minister is not accused of tax evasion, which is deliberate and illegal: rather, she is said to have accidentally paid insufficient stamp duty on the £800,000 flat she owns within.

There is one area in which Sánchez could genuinely serve as a role model for his British counterpart. As Starmer prepares for a controversial state visit from Donald Trump next week, he should seek inspiration from the Spanish premier's refusal to be bullied by the cowboy in D.C.. Unlike most other European leaders, Sánchez has shown that you can say no to Trump - and come out alive.