Anti-social media

Pedro Sánchez at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Agencies
The Euro Zone opinion

Columnist Mark Nayler discusses Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez' recent comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Mark Nayler

Malaga

Friday, 24 January 2025, 12:44

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, where he announced that tech billionaires are responsible for the imminent downfall of European democracy. In the same way that "the owner of a small restaurant is held accountable ... if their food poisons customers," he said, "social media tycoons should be held accountable if their algorithms poison our societies."

