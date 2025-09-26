Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Secciones

Servicios

Destacamos

Borrar
The Bottom Line - opinion

'Lol' and an avocado emoji

We chat with people who aren't there. We respond to work from bed, to friends in the bathroom, to family while crossing the street and we call that “keeping in touch”, because we've put a “lol” and an avocado emoji

Ana Barreales

Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00

There are WhatsApp conversations that last longer than some relationships. You start with a “How's it going?” and three days later, you're still there, trapped in the loop of “Sorry, I forgot to reply to this.” And that's fine. We've all got used to it.

We're in five chats at once, participating in eternal conversations without saying a single word out loud.

We chat with people who aren't there. We respond to work from bed, to friends in the bathroom, to family while crossing the street and we call that “keeping in touch”, because we've put a “lol” and an avocado emoji. And with that, everything is understood. (Or so we think.)

Then your phone scolds you: “This week you've spent 8% more time with me.” Thanks, Siri, I already felt guilty without your help.

Calling without warning is almost a hostile act. And talking face to face can even be uncomfortable, because there's no time to edit what we say. We blurt it out and that's it. Scary.

We waste our time on virtual relationships. In chats that never close, in groups you don't leave because of that obsession with not missing anything. Conversations we could resolve in two minutes in person become circular dialogues because we don't want to seem rude by writing: “Well, I'll let you go”. And so, we continue, day after day.

We value being busy all day so much that even on vacation we have to plan things. Every year I spend a few days in a village with bad internet coverage, where there are no shops, no pool, no entertainment options, beyond chatting with people, reading, taking a walk or looking at the stars; it doesn't even have a beautiful landscape, so zero pressure to do things.

I've discovered that a little week away from home, disconnected and without plans, I love it. Mind you, it has a bar (for the whole village) and people gather in private bodegas. So the entertainment is relating to others in person. Great plan.

The Swedes have invented doing fika, a cultural tradition that consists of taking a break to share coffee or a sweet treat. It's not about eating and drinking, but rather it's a moment to foster conversation and social relationships that they practise daily and even more than once a day. One of their formulas against lack of light and depression.

What a good recipe, that unhurried coffee to look, listen... without gifs and without having to put 'lol' so the other person knows you're laughing.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple locked in legal battle after Costa del Sol property purchase falls through
  2. 2 Tickets go on sale for huge Costa del Sol music festival next summer
  3. 3 New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses
  4. 4 Family of missing man in Axarquía area of Malaga province issue urgent appeal for information
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town hall demands that unsealed wells are monitored after death of dog walker and subsequent heated debate
  6. 6 Let your tastebuds loose on flavours from around the world at popular Malaga province foodie fair
  7. 7 Long-awaited football pitch opens in eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 British golfer wins Long Driver European Tour event in Malaga
  9. 9 Mijas strengthens its international image with World Tourism Day 2025 festivities
  10. 10 Age Concern teams up with Save a Life campaign to host gala fundraising night on the Costa

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 'Lol' and an avocado emoji

&#039;Lol&#039; and an avocado emoji